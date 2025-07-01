Hillcats Announce Fan Information for the 4th of July

The Largest and Only Fireworks Show in Lynchburg on the Fourth of July Returns to Bank of the James Stadium

The Lynchburg Hillcats are excited to host the largest and only fireworks show in Lynchburg on the Fourth of July at the Bank of the James Stadium starting at 5:00 p.m. for a night full of patriotic celebration, family-friendly environment, and baseball.

Parking is free and available on a first-come, first-serve basis, fans are encouraged to arrive early to grab the best spots.

Gates will open at 5:00 p.m. giving fans early access to food before the Hillcats take the field. Stay after the game for the fireworks show that will start shortly after the game is over.

