Fayetteville Takes Series Opener from Mudcats
July 1, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)
Carolina Mudcats News Release
ZEBULON, N.C. - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers scored three times in the top of the eighth inning to rally past the Carolina Mudcats 7-6 in the series opener on Tuesday night at Five County Stadium.
Fayetteville (5-5 // 41-35) tied the game in the eighth on a Jancel Villarroel single and would take the lead against Anfremny Reyes (L, 3-3) when Villarroel crossed on a wild pitch for the 7-6 advantage.
Carolina (7-3 // 43-30) took the lead with four runs in the fifth inning which was highlighted by a Braylon Payne RBI double and a two-run single from Eric Bitonti to give the Mudcats a 6-4 lead.
Ryan Smith (W, 3-3) worked 2.1 innings out of the bullpen with one walk and four strikeouts to pick up the victory while Cam Brown (S, 3) record the final six outs of the game to preserve the victory for the Woodpeckers.
The series continues Wednesday night at Five County Stadium with first pitch slated for 6:30 P.M. as RHP Melvin Hernandez (6-4, 2.17) takes the mound for Carolina and RHP Luis Rodriguez (3-0, 2.29) will oppose for Fayetteville.
The Carolina Mudcats are the officially licensed Class-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the Mudcats have provided affordable family fun for over 30 years at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C. The 2025 season will celebrate the 35th year of the Carolina Mudcats. Follow the Mudcats online at www.carolinamudcats.com, and on social media at www.facebook.com/carolinamudcats, www.x.com/carolinamudcats, www.tiktok.com/@carolinamudcats and www.instagram.com/carolinamudcats.
