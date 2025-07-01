Fayetteville Takes Series Opener from Mudcats

July 1, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

ZEBULON, N.C. - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers scored three times in the top of the eighth inning to rally past the Carolina Mudcats 7-6 in the series opener on Tuesday night at Five County Stadium.

Fayetteville (5-5 // 41-35) tied the game in the eighth on a Jancel Villarroel single and would take the lead against Anfremny Reyes (L, 3-3) when Villarroel crossed on a wild pitch for the 7-6 advantage.

Carolina (7-3 // 43-30) took the lead with four runs in the fifth inning which was highlighted by a Braylon Payne RBI double and a two-run single from Eric Bitonti to give the Mudcats a 6-4 lead.

Ryan Smith (W, 3-3) worked 2.1 innings out of the bullpen with one walk and four strikeouts to pick up the victory while Cam Brown (S, 3) record the final six outs of the game to preserve the victory for the Woodpeckers.

The series continues Wednesday night at Five County Stadium with first pitch slated for 6:30 P.M. as RHP Melvin Hernandez (6-4, 2.17) takes the mound for Carolina and RHP Luis Rodriguez (3-0, 2.29) will oppose for Fayetteville.

