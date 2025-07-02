Mudcats Beat Fayetteville in Extra Innings

July 2, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

ZEBULON, N.C. - Pedro Ibarguen singled through the left side of the infield to bring home Filippo Di Turi and lift the Carolina Mudcats to a 4-3 victory in 10 innings on Wednesday night at Five County Stadium.

Fayetteville (5-6 // 41-36) appeared poised to take the lead in the top of the 10th inning when the Woopeckers put runners at second and third with one out, but Bjorn Johnson (W, 7-2) retired the final two batters of the inning to strand the go-ahead runners on base.

In the last of the 10th inning, Carolina (8-3 // 44-30) got things going when Tyler Rodriguez chopped a base hit to the shortstop to put two on with no one out. That's when Ibarguen came to the plate and laced a single through the left side against Dawil Almonte (L, 2-2) to lift the Mudcats to the victory.

Also of note from Wednesday's game, Eric Bitonti launched his league-leading 13th home run of the season in the fourth inning.

The series continues Thursday night at Five County Stadium with first pitch slated for 6:30 P.M. as RHP Travis Smith (0-4, 4.50) takes the mound for Carolina and RHP Raimy Rodriguez (3-3, 4.55) will oppose for Fayetteville.

