RiverDogs Announce Two-Dollar Tickets Promotion for July 9

July 2, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs have announced their next Wild Card Wednesday promotion, presented by Wicked Weed: a limited time offer for two-dollar tickets (plus taxes and fees) for the team's July 9 contest against Columbia.

The discount applies to all Grandstand and General Admission tickets. The deal is available today through Tuesday, July 8 at 11:59 p.m., when tickets return to regular prices.

With taxes and fees, each ticket comes to a total of just $4.10.

Game time on July 9 is 7:05 p.m.

Game time on July 9 is 7:05 p.m.







