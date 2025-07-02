RiverDogs Announce Two-Dollar Tickets Promotion for July 9
July 2, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)
Charleston RiverDogs News Release
Charleston, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs have announced their next Wild Card Wednesday promotion, presented by Wicked Weed: a limited time offer for two-dollar tickets (plus taxes and fees) for the team's July 9 contest against Columbia.
The discount applies to all Grandstand and General Admission tickets. The deal is available today through Tuesday, July 8 at 11:59 p.m., when tickets return to regular prices.
With taxes and fees, each ticket comes to a total of just $4.10.
Game time on July 9 is 7:05 p.m.
Tickets for all games are available at RiverDogs.com. For an enhanced experience, tickets to the inclusive, air-conditioned Segra Club are available.
