Fireflies Get First One Hitter Since 2019 in Augusta

July 2, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release









Columbia Fireflies pitcher David Shields

(Columbia Fireflies) Columbia Fireflies pitcher David Shields(Columbia Fireflies)

COLUMBIA, S.C. - David Shields, Henson Leal, Dash Albus and Julio Rosario combined to throw Columbia's first nine inning one hitter since 2019 in a 3-0 win over the Augusta GreenJackets Wednesday night at SRP Park.

David Shields had another stellar start Wednesday. The southpaw retired the first 10 batters he faced. Shields wrung up three across four one-hit innings before passing the ball to the bullpen. After that, Henson Leal set down all six batters he faced.

Dash Albus (W, 4-1) became the pitcher of record after spinning a pair of scoreless innings with a pair of strikeouts. Then it was Julio Rosario's (S, 5) turn for a 1-2-3 ninth with a strikeout to close out a one hitter for the Fireflies. The pitching staff faced one more than the minimum and the bullpen was perfect through five innings.

Columbia's last nine inning one-hitter came June 28, 2019 with Thomas Szapucki, Tylor Megill and Billy Oxford on the mound in a 5-0 win over the Hickory Crawdads.

The GreenJackets countered with some stellar pitching of their own. David Rodriguez got a quality start. He spun six scoreless innings around three hits before handing the ball off. Colson Lawrence (L, 0-1) allowed one hit, but it was a homer in two innings of relief before Trent Buchanon gave up a pair in the ninth to solidify Columbia's victory.

Milo Rushford punched his second homer of the season down the right field line in the eighth inning to put Columbia in front 1-0. The next inning, Asbel Gonzalez provided some insurance. Columbia's lead-off man drew a walk before stealing his 56th bag of the season to move into scoring position. After that, Henry Ramos drilled a single to right to plate Gonzalez and give the Fireflies a 2-0 advantage.

Later in the inning, Colton Becker reached on a fielder's choice. He moved to third on a Hyungchan Um single up the gut. After that, Becker scored on a Trent Buchanon wild pitch to make the Columbia lead 3-0.

Columbia continues their series vs the Augusta GreenJackets tomorrow night at SRP Park at 6:35 pm. RHP Hiro Wyatt (1-3, 4.21 ERA) toes the rubber for Columbia and Augusta counters with RHP Owen Hackman (1-1, 4.75 ERA).

The Fireflies return home for Fourth of July Weekend Friday, Saturday and Sunday! During the weekend the Fireflies will host three HUGE Fireworks shows, will have a super Marvel night and a way for kids to stay cool on a Sunday Funday. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

Images from this story







Carolina League Stories from July 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.