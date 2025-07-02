Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 7.2 at Augusta

July 2, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







The Fireflies continue their series with the Augusta GreenJackets tonight at SRP Park at 7:05 pm. LHP David Shields (2-1, 2.43 ERA) takes the hill for Columbia and Augusta counters with RHP David Rodriguez (3-2, 3.44 ERA).

The Fireflies return home for Fourth of July Weekend Friday, Saturday and Sunday! During the weekend the Fireflies will host three HUGE Fireworks shows, will have a super Marvel night and a way for kids to stay cool on a Sunday Funday. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

---------------------------------

STELLAR PITCHING, EARLY OFFENSE LEAD COLA TO 6-2 WIN: The Fireflies used six runs in the first five innings to put away the GreenJackets 6-2 Tuesday night at SRP Park. Josi Novas got the Fireflies on the board in the top of the second inning. Hyungchan Um and Milo Rushford drew back-to-back one out walks to set the table. After that, Stone Russell scorched a single up the middle to load the bases. Next, Novas dribbled a ball to third that brought Um and around and retired Russell on the fielder's choice to give Columbia a 1-0 lead. Next, Russell bolted home with Novas on a double steal to put Columbia up 2-0 before the end of the inning. The next inning, Gabriel Silva muscled his fourth homer of the season to left-center to give Columbia a 3-0 advantage.

MASTER OF THE MISS: Sunday, Yunior Marte continued his solid start to the 2025 campaign. The 6'5" righty spun his third quality start of the year. He ranks among the Carolina League Leaders in most significant pitching statistics including ERA (3rd, 2.51), strikeouts (1st, 67), innings pitched (3rd, 68.0), opposing average (1st, .184) and WHIP (1st, 0.96). In his first full-season in the Carolina League, Marte has looked the part as Columbia's ace.

KEEPING IT 100: Last night the Fireflies beat the Augusta GreenJackets 6-2 as the team won their 100th game against Augusta in franchise history. It was the 202nd contest between the two teams dating back to 2016.

RAKING RICARDO: After an 0-5 start in a Fireflies uniform, Yandel Ricardo has quickly adjusted to hitting in the Carolina League. The switch-hitting shortstop tallied his third extra-base hit game in his last five contests Tuesday at SRP Park. Ricardo is hitting .292 with a double and two RBI in his first seven games in Columbia.

I NEED A HIRO: Hiro Wyatt is on his best stretch of pitching this season. Friday, the righty worked his fifth-consecutive five inning start. He allowed a pair of hits in five scoreless innings before passing the ball to his bullpen. Wyatt is one of only two pitchers in the Carolina League to log 20 or more innings in the month of June. Wyatt has a 2.70 ERA to pair with a 0.85 WHIP across 20 innings. He has 19 strikeouts compared to only two walks on the run. The other Carolina League pitcher to work at least 20 innings in June is Melvin Hernandez who has a 0.83 ERA in four games spanning 21.2 innings.

ONE FOR THE RECORD BOOKS: Saturday, Asbel Gonzalez stole four bases in a single game for the third time this year. In the third inning, he usurped Tyler Tolbert's 2021 single season stolen base record when he swept his 50th base of the season. Tolbert had 49 steals in 51 tries across 80 games in Columbia. Gonzalez is second in the Carolina League to Tommy Hawke, who has 63 swipes this season. Gonzalez also has a chance to break the Fireflies career steals record. Jean Ramirez had 68 steals from 2021-23 with the Fireflies. Columbia's center fielder isn't far from the single-season franchise runs scored record either. Eric Torres set the mark with 70 runs scored last year. Gonzalez has scored 53 runs just after the Carolina League's half-way point.

NUMBERS BEHIND THE CLINCH: The Fireflies finished the first-half 36-30 to win the the South Division Title for the first time in team history. It is the Fireflies first playoff berth in team history. The club will play their first home playoff game September 11 at Segra Park.







Carolina League Stories from July 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.