Davian Garcia Dizzies Delmarva in Shutout Wednesday Win

July 2, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

SALISBURY, MD - Davian Garcia fired six scoreless innings to lift the Fredericksburg Nationals (6-5, 36-40) to a 1-0 win over the Delmarva Shorebirds (3-8, 30-47) on Wednesday night at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium, evening the week's series at a game apiece.

Garcia entered the evening as one of the hardest pitchers to hit in the Carolina League. The Shorebirds could not buck the trend. Fredericksburg's right-handed starter swept through the first three innings, going nine up and nine down on just 26 pitches. He threw only eight pitches in each of the first two innings.

Garcia got to pitch with a lead after three innings, because his offense struck against Delmarva's Evan Yates. With one out, Kelvin Diaz laced a single into left field and promptly stole second base. He moved over to third on a groundout by Francesco Barbieri, standing 90 feet away from being the game's first run. With two away, Luke Dickerson stepped up and pounded a double off of the left field wall to give the FredNats a 1-0 lead.

That was all of the fuel Garcia needed to continue churning out outs. The righty finally surrendered his first hit and baserunner to lead off the fourth inning, but instantly rolled a double play for a scoreless frame. He stymied the Shorebirds in a perfect fifth inning and sent the game to the sixth. There, he finally dealt with some traffic, but escaped by getting Braylin Tavera to hit a flyout with runners at second and third.

Garcia finished his outing with just three hits, all singles, surrendered in six scoreless innings. For the first time in his professional career, the first-year FredNat out of Florida Gulf Coast did not walk a single hitter and he struck out three. Across his last three starts, including Wednesday, Garcia allowed just four hits and one run in 17 innings. That stretch dropped Garcia's season ERA to 2.77.

From there, the FredNat bullpen did what it has done all season. Euri Montero and Merrick Baldo combined for three hitless, scoreless innings to lock down the win, Fredericksburg's sixth shutout of the year and second 1-0 win. Since June 1, the FredNat bullpen owns a 1.97 ERA, the best mark among the 150 teams in affiliated professional baseball.

The game wrapped up in an hour and 51 minutes, breaking the FredNats' franchise record for the quickest nine-inning game that was previously set on the team's last road trip to Salem. Garcia (4-2) earned the win, giving Yates (3-4) the loss and Baldo (5) the save. With the series even, the FredNats will look to win the third and final game in Delmarva, with Yoel Tejeda Jr. (3-2, 3.59) on the mound in a 6:35 start Thursday.







