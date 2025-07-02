Columbia Fireflies Homestand Preview: July 4-6

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Fireflies return home for one of the biggest weekends of the year! Celebrate July 4 with three baseball games complete with three firework shows, a giveaway and a great way to cool down to close out the week at Segra Park.

Fourth of July Game presented by SC 250

Tickets: Friday, July 4 at 6:35 pm

Celebrate the Red, White and Blue at Segra Park this Friday! There's nothing more American than a hot dog, a cold drink and a baseball game. Plus, stick around afterwards for our largest fireworks show of the year-the official fireworks show of the City of Columbia this July 4!

Marvel Superhero Night

Tickets: Saturday, July 5 at 6:35 pm

Dress up as your favorite superhero and join us for a night of action-packed fun. We'll have superhero themed entertainment throughout the evening and the first 1,000 fans will receive a Fireflies-themed Marvel comic book. Stay for the patriotic and heroic fireworks.

Super Splash Day + Fireworks

Tickets: Sunday, July 5 at 6:35 pm

Cool off with a night full of water games at Segra Park as the Fireflies host Summer Splash Day! After the game, get your favorite Fireflies signature during a full-team autograph session on the field and Kids Run the Bases presented by Bang Back Pinball Lounge.

Scouting the Opponent

The Fireflies are playing a split series with the Augusta GreenJackets throughout the week. The first three games (Tuesday-Thursday) take place at SRP Park in Augusta, South Carolina and the following three games (Friday-Sunday) take place at Segra Park. This is the third time the two teams are playing and the first time they are meeting in the second half.

The GreenJackets recently welcomed the Atlanta Braves' top prospect, Cam Caminiti to the team. Caminiti allowed one run over three innings with four strikeouts in his first start in the Carolina League. The GreenJackets roster also boasts a pair of exciting young hitters in John Gil and Luis Guanipa. The two hitters are just 19 years old. Gil is a shortstop hitting .234 with 40 runs scored across his first 62 games. Guanipa was just added to the roster and is hitting .150 in his first six contests. The GreenJackets have the 10th-best batting average (.221) in the 12 team Carolina League, but their pitching has been lights out this year. The GreenJackets' 3.69 ERA is the second-best in the League behind only Fayetteville, who has a 3.66 ERA.







