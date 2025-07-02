Delmarva Blanked by Fred Nats in Pitcher's Duel

SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (30-47, 3-8) were defeated by the Fredericksburg Nationals (36-40, 6-5) 1-0 in a game dominated by pitching.

Fredericksburg scored the first run of the game in the top of the third inning as Luke Dickerson delivered a two-out, RBI double to put the Nationals ahead 1-0.

Evan Yates settled in afterward by retiring the next ten batters, pitching a personal-best six innings with eight strikeouts, marking the first quality of his professional career.

However, his mound opponent, Davian Garcia, was just as effective as he allowed no runs across six innings while allowing just three hits, keeping Fredericksburg ahead 1-0 into the seventh.

The Nationals' bullpen continued the success started by Garcia, as Euri Montero and Merrick Baldo combined to get the final nine outs without allowing a run, closing out a 1-0 Fredericksburg win in a game that was finished in an hour and 51 minutes.

Both starters factored into the final decision as Davian Garcia (4-2) earned the win, with Evan Yates (3-4) taking the loss. Merrick Baldo (1) was credited with the save.

The Shorebirds finish their nine-game homestand on Thursday, July 3, with Michael Caldon taking the mound against Yoel Tejeda Jr. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM.







