Pelicans Collect Sixth Shutout in 10-0 Route of RiverDogs

July 2, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans defeated the Charleston RiverDogs 10-0 on Wednesday evening at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Ballpark.

The Pelicans (34-41) opened the scoring in the second when Alexis Hernandez doubled to score Eli Lovich, making it 1-0, though Dilan Granadillo was thrown out at home.

In the third, Leonel Espinoza doubled to score Ty Southisene, pushing the lead to 2-0. Granadillo's sacrifice fly in the fourth scored Jose Escobar, and in the fifth, Matt Halbach singled to score Southisene and Espinoza, extending the lead to 5-0.

The sixth inning saw a five-run outburst, sparked by Alexey Lumpuy's walk scoring Granadillo, a passed ball by the Charleston catcher allowing Hernandez to score, and Halbach's groundout scoring Southisene. Eli Lovich capped the inning with a single to score Lumpuy and Espinoza, finalizing the score at 10-0.

The RiverDogs (41-36) managed only four hits and went 0-for-13 with runners in scoring position, leaving 11 runners on base. Narciso Polanco, Theo Gillen, Angel Mateo, and Luis Martinez each had a hit, but Charleston's offense was stifled by Myrtle Beach's pitching.

Ethan Flanagan (2-0) earned the win for the Pelicans, pitching 6.0 scoreless innings, allowing three hits with nine strikeouts and two walks. Ethan Bell and Luis Reyes combined for 3.0 scoreless innings of relief.

Charleston's Andrew Lindsey (0-1) took the loss, allowing two runs on four hits in 2.2 innings.

Hernandez led the Pelicans, going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI, while Lovich went 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Southisene went 2-for-3 with three runs scored, and Espinoza and Halbach each drove in multiple runs. The Pelicans went 4-for-12 with runners in scoring position, leaving seven runners on base, while Charleston's two errors contributed to their defeat.

The Pelicans conclude a three-game road series against the Charleston Riverdogs (Tampa Bay Rays) at 6:35 E.T. on Thursday, July 3. RHP Yenrri Rojas (1-2, 2.61) is expected to start for Myrtle Beach against RHP Jacob Kmatz (3-3, 5.08) for Charleston.

