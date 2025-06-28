Mudcats Slug Past Delmarva
June 28, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)
Carolina Mudcats News Release
SALISBURY, M.D. - The Carolina Mudcats scored seven times over their final two at bats to down the Delmarva Shorebirds 11-3 on Saturday night at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium.
After a back-and-forth start that saw Carolina (6-2 // 42-30) take a 4-3 lead after four, the Mudcats blew the game open with seven runs over the final two frames.
In the eighth, Gery Holguin doubled home a run, and Tyler Rodriguez used a sacrifice fly to add another run and give the Mudcats a 6-3 advantage.
Carolina added to their lead in the ninth when they scored five times highlighted by an Eric Bitonti RBI double and a Pedro Ibarguen RBI single, his first as a Mudcat and the 11-3 final.
Delmarva (2-6 // 29-45) tied the game early with a two-run triple in the third inning from Nate George but would give up the lead for good in the top of the fourth.
Jayden Dubanewicz (W, 2-0) worked five innings allowing just one earned run to pick up his second victory as a Mudcat and Ethan Dorchies (S, 1) covered the final four innings of the game with no hits and six strikeouts to seal the victory.
The series concludes Sunday afternoon at 2:05 P.M. when Carolina gives the ball to RHP Bryce Meccage (0-2, 4.81) while Delmara will counter with RHP Yeiber Cartaya (1-3, 4.23).
The Carolina Mudcats are the officially licensed Class-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the Mudcats have provided affordable family fun for over 30 years at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C. The 2025 season will celebrate the 35th year of the Carolina Mudcats. Follow the Mudcats online at www.carolinamudcats.com, and on social media at www.facebook.com/carolinamudcats, www.x.com/carolinamudcats, www.tiktok.com/@carolinamudcats and www.instagram.com/carolinamudcats.
Carolina League Stories from June 28, 2025
- Woodpeckers' Comeback Bid Falls Just Short Against Augusta - Fayetteville Woodpeckers
- Mudcats Break Game Open Late to Take Series Lead - Delmarva Shorebirds
- FredNats Deflated in 5-1 Loss to Kannapolis - Fredericksburg Nationals
- Mudcats Slug Past Delmarva - Carolina Mudcats
- Urbina, Flewelling Push Charleston to Carolina Day Victory - Charleston RiverDogs
- Fireflies Shut out Pelicans 3-0 on Saturday Night - Myrtle Beach Pelicans
- Fireflies Get Third Shutout of Season in 3-0 Win - Columbia Fireflies
- Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 6.28 vs Myrtle Beach - Columbia Fireflies
- Martinez Added from Wisconsin - Carolina Mudcats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Carolina Mudcats Stories
- Mudcats Slug Past Delmarva
- Martinez Added from Wisconsin
- Mudcats Drop Contest at Delmarva
- Mudcats Roll Past Delmarva
- Ibarguen and DeCarlo Added from ACL Brewers