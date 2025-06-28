Mudcats Slug Past Delmarva

June 28, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

SALISBURY, M.D. - The Carolina Mudcats scored seven times over their final two at bats to down the Delmarva Shorebirds 11-3 on Saturday night at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium.

After a back-and-forth start that saw Carolina (6-2 // 42-30) take a 4-3 lead after four, the Mudcats blew the game open with seven runs over the final two frames.

In the eighth, Gery Holguin doubled home a run, and Tyler Rodriguez used a sacrifice fly to add another run and give the Mudcats a 6-3 advantage.

Carolina added to their lead in the ninth when they scored five times highlighted by an Eric Bitonti RBI double and a Pedro Ibarguen RBI single, his first as a Mudcat and the 11-3 final.

Delmarva (2-6 // 29-45) tied the game early with a two-run triple in the third inning from Nate George but would give up the lead for good in the top of the fourth.

Jayden Dubanewicz (W, 2-0) worked five innings allowing just one earned run to pick up his second victory as a Mudcat and Ethan Dorchies (S, 1) covered the final four innings of the game with no hits and six strikeouts to seal the victory.

The series concludes Sunday afternoon at 2:05 P.M. when Carolina gives the ball to RHP Bryce Meccage (0-2, 4.81) while Delmara will counter with RHP Yeiber Cartaya (1-3, 4.23).

