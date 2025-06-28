Mudcats Break Game Open Late to Take Series Lead

SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (29-45, 2-6) fell to the Carolina Mudcats (42-30, 6-2) on Saturday night by a final score of 11-3.

After a scoreless first two innings, the Mudcats took the lead on a two-out, two-run triple by Luis Peña to make it 2-0 Carolina.

Delmarva countered as Nate George delivered a two-run triple of his own to even the game at two apiece.

Carolina reclaimed the lead in the top of the fourth as they scored a pair of two walks with a two-run double by Luis Lameda, putting the Mudcats ahead 4-2.

An RBI single by Andrés Nolaya in the bottom half of the inning scored Luis Almeyda to trim the deficit to 4-3.

It remained a 4-3 game into the eighth, and that's when the Mudcats added some insurance on an RBI double by Gery Holguin, followed by a sacrifice fly by Tyler Rodriguez, putting Delmarva behind 6-3.

Carolina broke the game open for good by scoring five runs in the top of the ninth to take a commanding 11-3 lead.

The Shorebirds' offense was shut down by Ethan Dorchies in the back half of the game as Mudcats' reliever Ethan Dorchies did not allow any runs or hits in the final four innings, securing the victory for Carolina.

Jayden Dubanewicz (2-0) earned the win as the starting pitcher for the Mudcats, while Delmarva's starter Chase Allsup (1-8) took the loss. Ethan Dorchies (1) was credited with the save.

Delmarva will look to earn a series split on Sunday afternoon as Yeiber Cartaya takes the mound in a Game 1 rematch against Bryce Meccage for Carolina. First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 PM.







