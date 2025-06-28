FredNats Deflated in 5-1 Loss to Kannapolis

FREDERICKSBURG, VA - The Fredericksburg Nationals (4-4, 34-39) scored just once in a 5-1 loss to the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (3-5, 35-39) on Saturday night, falling behind in the series three games to two.

Angel Roman started the game in style for the FredNats with a one, two, three first inning, but struggled in the second. The Cannon Ballers jumped on Roman for five hits and three runs against Roman in the second frame, getting RBI from Ronny Hernandez, Grant Magill and Abraham Nunez to take a 3-0 lead.

Roman settled in for the next few innings and waited for his offense to spark something against Kannapolis' starter, Luis Reyes. That never came, though. Reyes dazzled across six scoreless innings, allowing just three hits and striking out six. After Francesco Barbieri led off the bottom of the first with a leadoff triple, the FredNats did not have another extra-base hit off of the righty.

Roman was efficient enough to pitch his way into the sixth inning, setting a career-high with six innings pitched, but Kannapolis tagged him for three more hits and two runs. Grant Magill slapped a two-run single with two outs to extend Kannapolis' lead to 5-0.

Fredericksburg got on the board in the seventh inning after three straight hits from Randal Diaz, Kevin Bazzell and Carlos Tavares to cut the deficit to 5-1. That was all of the offense the Nationals got, though, as the Kannapolis bullpen tossed two scoreless innings to finish it.

Reyes (4-5) got the win and Roman (2-6) got the loss. The Cannon Ballers now lead the series 3-2 and the FredNats will hand the ball to Brayan Romero (0-1, 8.74) Sunday in a 1:35 start.







