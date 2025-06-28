Fireflies Shut out Pelicans 3-0 on Saturday Night

Myrtle Beach, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans were defeated by the Columbia Fireflies 3-0 on Saturday evening at Segra Park.

The Fireflies (38-36) opened the scoring in the fourth when Milo Rushford hit a sacrifice fly to score Yandel Ricardo, making it 1-0.

In the seventh, Gabriel Silva reached on a throwing error by Pelicans pitcher Kevin Valdez, allowing Josi Novas to score, pushing the lead to 2-0. In the eighth, Yandel Ricardo reached on a fielder's choice off Valdez, scoring Henry Ramos for the final 3-0 margin.

The Pelicans (31-41) struggled offensively, managing five hits but going 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position and leaving five runners on base. Alexey Lumpuy led the offense, going 2-for-4 with a double, while Owen Ayers, Ty Southisene, and Eli Lovich each had a hit. Three Pelican errors-by Nazier Mulé, Valdez, and Yahil Melendez-contributed to Columbia's unearned runs.

Columbia's Mendieta earned the win, pitching 2.0 scoreless innings, allowing two hits with one strikeout. Albus secured his fifth save with 2.0 scoreless innings. Pelicans starter Mulé took the loss, allowing one unearned run on three hits over 5.0 innings with four strikeouts. Valdez allowed two unearned runs in 3.0 innings, hampered by his own throwing error and a wild pitch.

For Columbia, Ramos went 2-for-4 with a run scored, and Ricardo drove in a run while scoring another. The Fireflies went 1-for-6 with runners in scoring position, leaving five runners on base.

The Pelicans conclude a six-game road series against the Columbia Fireflies (Kansas City Royals) at 5:05 E.T. on Sunday, June 29. LHP Hayden Frank (2-3, 6.51) is expected to start for Myrtle Beach against RHP Yeri Perez (2-1, 5.26) for Columbia.

