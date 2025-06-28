Fireflies Get Third Shutout of Season in 3-0 Win

June 28, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies pitcher Yunior Marte

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Fireflies got their third shutout of the 2025 season in a 3-0 victory over the Myrtle Beach Pelicans Saturday night at Segra Park. It was Columbia's first shutout since May 26, when they blanked the Fayetteville Woodpeckers 3-0 behind David Shields, Fraynel Nova and Dash Albus.

Yunior Marte didn't qualify for the win Saturday night, but he left with the Fireflies in front 1-0. The righty allowed a lead-off single, but then retired 12-consecutive before handing the ball to the bullpen. His three strikeouts were enough for him to regain the Carolina League lead with 67 total strikeouts this season.

Nick Conte was the first pitcher out of the bullpen. The righty worked around a lead-off double to keep the Pelicans off the board. After that, Augusto Mendieta (W, 2-0) spun a pair of scoreless innings while striking out one to get Columbia to the eighth inning where Dash Albus (S, 5) closed things out. The southpaw worked two innings without allowing a run. He worked around one hit to match Mason Miller with his fifth save of the year.

Columbia cracked the scoreboard in the bottom of the fourth inning. Yandel Ricardo was hit by a pitch to start the inning. He moved to second on a throwing error from Nazier Mule from a pick-off attempt. After that, Colton Becker laid down a two-strike sacrifice bunt to advance Ricardo to third. Finally, Milo Rushford earned his 12th RBI of the season with a sacrifice fly to give Columbia a 1-0 lead.

The Fireflies added another unearned run in the bottom of the seventh. Josi Novas laced a double down the left-field line to start the frame. After that, Gabriel Silva reached on a throwing error from reliever Kevin Valdez to score Novas with a pair of outs and double the lead to 2-0. In the eighth, Henry Ramos got things started with a bunt single. He moved up to second on a throwing error before Asbel Gonzalez bunted him 90 feet away. Yandel Ricardo dribbled a fielder's choice back to the hill that allowed Ramos to score to grant the Fireflies a 3-0 advantage.

The Fireflies conclude their series with Myrtle Beach tomorrow night at Segra Park at 5:05 pm. RHP Jose Gutierrez (debut) will start for Columbia and the Pelicans counter with RHP Nazier Mule (2-2, 5.64 ERA).

