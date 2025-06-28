Woodpeckers' Comeback Bid Falls Just Short Against Augusta

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - Although the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (4-4, 40-34) gave themselves a chance to win until the very end, the Augusta GreenJackets (2-6, 36-36) proved too tough a challenge on Saturday evening as they grabbed a 4-2 victory.

The GreenJackets offense got started right away, rallying for two runs in the top of the first, but the Woodpeckers quickly cut their deficit in half. Against Atlanta Braves top prospect Cam Caminiti, Jason Schiavone launched a no-doubt solo home run into the Rocking Porch in left-center field, lowering the Augusta lead to 2-1.

However, the GreenJackets weathered the small setback and restored their two-run advantage in the top of the fourth. An unearned run two innings later supplied Augusta with their largest lead of the series, and they quickly depleted Fayetteville of outs, taking a 4-1 edge into the final two frames.

At that point, the Woodpeckers launched a comeback bid. Jancel Villarroel launched a solo shot of his own in the bottom of the eighth, and a Schiavone infield single led off the ninth, sending the tying run to the batter's box. But, Fayetteville ran out of late magic, and the GreenJackets promptly slammed the door on their first win of the series.

Fayetteville has a chance to win five games in a six-game series against the GreenJackets for the second time this season on Sunday at 5:05 PM. RHP Twine Palmer will twirl the pill for the Woodpeckers while Augusta has not yet named their starter. In addition to Sunday Funday presented by Magic 106.9, where kids can run the bases and families can play catch in the outfield after the game, it is also Bluey at the Ballpark, and Bluey will be making an appearance at Segra Stadium.







