Woodpeckers Sail Away to Victory on Margaritaville Night

June 27, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers (4-3, 40-33) offense came to life in the middle innings, and a four-man pitching performance held the Augusta GreenJackets (1-6, 35-36) at bay as they cruised to a 5-2 win on Margaritaville Night at Segra Stadium.

Early on, the GreenJackets captured the momentum. An error opened the scoring in the first inning, providing Augusta a 1-0 lead.

Two innings later, the Woodpeckers capitalized on an error themselves to pull even. Esmil Valencia reached on a GreenJackets defensive miscue and promptly stole second. Hector Salas roped a single to center field to plate him shortly thereafter, leveling the game at one apiece.

As the game passed its halfway point, Fayetteville found its breakthrough. Cam Fisher crushed a two-run home run to provide their first lead, and in their next turn at bat, a Jason Schiavone double and a Valencia base hit resulted in another pair, launching the Woodpeckers ahead 5-1.

Augusta threatened in the top of the seventh, using an RBI single to pull within three, but that was as much as the Woodpeckers would allow. With the tying run standing in the batter's box with one out, Leomar Rosario punched out two consecutive GreenJackets to preserve the Fayetteville advantage. He proceeded to add another pair of strikeouts in the eighth, and Cam Brown struck out the side in the ninth to secure the victory.

Fayetteville continues its pursuit of a sweep over the GreenJackets on Saturday at 7:05 PM. RHP Parker Smith is set to start for the Woodpeckers opposite 2024 first-round pick and Braves top prospect LHP Cam Caminiti for Augusta. That night's contest is also Black Ops Night, and the first 1,500 fans to arrive at Segra Stadium will receive a Black Ops replica jersey Giveaway courtesy of Walsingham Group, Inc.







