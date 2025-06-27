Fireflies Welcome Two Millionth Fan Friday

June 27, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies pitcher Hiro Wyatt in his Paw Patrol jersey

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Columbia Fireflies welcomed their two millionth fan in club history Friday night, as the team lost 4-1 to the Myrtle Beach Pelicans at Segra Park.

Hank Thompson from Rock Hill, South Carolina bought his family tickets to see their first-ever Fireflies game as a present for his dad on Father's Day. The civil engineer was welcomed into the gates at Segra Park with confetti, a team-signed ball, season tickets for the remainder of the year and the entire 2026 season, a custom jersey and free hot dogs for a year.

Hiro Wyatt ripped off his fourth-consecutive five-inning start for the Fireflies. Tonight, he worked five one-hit frames with a pair of strikeouts before passing the ball to the bullpen.

Myrtle Beach hopped on the scoreboard first in the top of the seventh inning. The Pelicans used four-straight one out hits, including a Dilan Granadillo double to plate a trio of runs off Julio Rosario (L, 2-5).

In the home half of the inning, the Fireflies countered with a run of their own. Milo Rushford singled with an out and advanced to third on a Brennon McNair base knock. Next, Josi Novas drilled a sacrifice fly to right field to make it a 3-1 game.

Yimi Presinal closed out the night for Columbia with two one-run innings. The righty punched out five Pelicans including each of the three he faced in the ninth.

The Pelicans pitched another strong game at Segra Park and it started with Jostin Florentino's (W, 1-2) first win of his Carolina League career. Florentino six three-hit innings with eight punchouts before Charlie Hurley went two innings while allowing one run. Finally, Brayden Spears (S, 3) closed out the game with a 1-2-3 ninth for Myrtle Beach.

The Fireflies kick-off their weekend with a 6:05 contest with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans tomorrow night at Segra Park. RHP Yunior Marte (3-3, 2.67 ERA) toes the rubber for Columbia and Myrtle Beach counters with RHP Nazier Mule (2-2, 5.64 ERA).

