Mudcats Drop Contest at Delmarva

June 27, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Carolina Mudcats News Release







SALISBURY, M.D. - The Delmarva Shorebirds scored all eight of their runs between the third and fifth innings on Friday night at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium as they beat the Carolina Mudcats 8-2 to even up the six-game series at two games apiece.

Carolina (5-2 // 41-30) struck first in the first on a Filippo Di Turi sacrifice fly to give the Mudcats a 1-0 lead.

That advantage was short lived as Delmarva (2-5 // 29-44) got to work offensively in the third inning against Travis Smith (L, 0-4) when Thomas Sosa clubbed a three-run home run, his first of the season, to give the Shorebirds a 3-1 lead.

Delmarva added to the lead with a single run in the fourth and blew the game open scoring four times in the fifth which was highlighted by a pair of RBI singles from Luis Almeyda and Joshua Liranzo to stretch the lead to 8-1.

Michael Caldon (W, 2-1) worked a pair of scoreless innings out of the bullpen with three strikeouts and only two hits allowed to earn the victory.

The Mudcats scored their final run of the game in the eighth on a Luis Lameda sacrifice fly for the 8-2 final.

The series continues Saturday night at 7:05 P.M. as the Mudcats send RHP Jayden Dubanewicz (1-0, 2.57) to the mound and Delmarva will counter with RHP Chase Allsup (1-7, 6.27).

