Pelicans Top Fireflies 4-1, Secure Series Split

June 27, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







Myrtle Beach, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans defeated the Columbia Fireflies 4-1 on Friday evening at Segra Park.

The Pelicans (31-40) broke through in the seventh when Dilan Granadillo doubled to score Eriandys Ramon, followed by Christian Olivo singling to score Granadillo, and Ty Southisene singling to score Olivo, making it 3-0.

In the eighth, Yahil Melendez doubled to drive in Jose Escobar, extending the lead to 4-1. The Fireflies (37-36) scored their lone run in the seventh when Novas hit a sacrifice fly to score Rushford, cutting the deficit to 3-1.

Pelicans starter Jostin Florentino earned the win, pitching 6.0 scoreless innings, allowing three hits with eight strikeouts and two walks. Charlie Hurley allowed one run in 2.0 innings, and Brayden Spears earned his third save with a scoreless ninth. Columbia's Rosario took the loss, allowing three runs on four hits in 1.0 inning.

Southisene led the Pelicans, going 2-for-5 with an RBI, while Granadillo, Melendez, and Olivo each drove in a run. For Columbia, Henry Ramos went 2-for-3 with two stolen bases. The Pelicans went 2-for-7 with runners in scoring position, leaving seven runners on base, while the Fireflies went 0-for-5, leaving five. Columbia's lone error, a throwing miscue by second baseman Acosta, did not factor into the scoring.

The Pelicans continue a six-game road series against the Columbia Fireflies (Kansas City Royals) at 6:05 E.T. on Saturday, June 28. RHP Nazier Mulé (2-2, 5.64) is expected to start for Myrtle Beach against RHP Yunior Marte (3-3, 2.67) for Columbia.







