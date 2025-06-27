FredNats Nab First Fundadores Win of 2025 on Friday

June 27, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







FREDERICKSBURG, VA - The Fredericksburg Nationals (4-3, 34-37) won 6-2 over the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (2-5, 34-39) on Friday night, grabbing their first victory as their Fundadores de Fredericksburg alter ego in 2025.

Yoel Tejeda Jr. started for the FredNats after a career-high eight-strikeout outing in Salem, but got off to a bumpy start. The first-year right-hander out of Florida State walked Ryan Burrowes to start the night and saw the speedster tear around the bases with two steals, eventually scoring on a throwing error by Nate Rombach behind the plate. Burrowes' wheels gave Kannapolis an early 1-0 lead.

In the second inning, Mikey Kane reached with two outs for Kannapolis on an infield single and scored when Abraham Nunez yanked a double into the right field corner for an early 2-0 Cannon Ballers lead.

With Tejeda toiling more than usual, the FredNat bats had work to do and started to retaliate in the bottom of the second. Rombach strolled to the dish against Ricardo Brizuela and worked himself a 3-2 count. Brizuela threw a sinker above the zone that would have been ball four, but Rombach wanted more. The FredNat catcher uncoiled on the high pitch and smacked it over the left field wall to draw the deficit to 2-1 with his second home run of the season.

Fredericksburg had to wait until the fourth inning to deal more damage against Brizuela, but they struck again. Cristhian Vaquero barrelled a leadoff triple over the head of the center fielder Nunez. He scored instantly, as Nate Ochoa cracked a single to tie the game 2-2. Ochoa completed his trip around the bases when Nick Peoples rifled an RBI base hit up the middle for a 3-2 FredNat lead.

With his offense alive and well, Tejeda settled into a major groove. The tall righty fired four scoreless innings after the two early runs allowed, completing six innings with four strikeouts. He retired the final five hitters he faced to put himself in line for the win.

All it took was one more rally for the FredNats to put the game out of reach. Fredericksburg plated three more runs in the sixth inning, with RBI singles from Peoples and Carlos Tavares, the latter of whom drove in two runs with a pulled base hit down the right field line. Peoples finished his night with two hits, two RBI and three stolen bases.

With a 6-2 lead after six, the FredNat bullpen put the game on ice over the final three innings. Matt Bollenbacher, Euri Montero and Merrick Baldo allowed just two baserunners and combined to strike out five Cannon Ballers for the win.

Tejeda (3-2) earned the win, as Brizuela (0-6) got the loss in game four of the series. With the two teams now tied two games apiece, the FredNats turn to Angel Roman (2-5, 8.12) on Saturday, looking to secure at least a series split in a 7:05 start.







Carolina League Stories from June 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.