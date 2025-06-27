Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 6.27 vs Myrtle Beach

The Fireflies continue their series with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans tonight at Segra Park at 7:05 pm. RHP Hiro Wyatt (1-3, 4.66 ERA) takes the hill for Columbia and Myrtle Beach counters with RHP Jostin Florentino (0-2, 5.59 ERA).

Tonight is First Responders Night featuring Nickelodeon's PAW Patrol presented by the South Carolina Department of Public Safety. We're honoring first responders during the game and will have appearances from everyone's favorite PAW Patrol characters Chase and Marshall. The Fireflies are also welcoming their 2 millionth fan to the game tonight and are giving away prizes to fans in attendance including a Blackstone Grill and a 75" TV. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

MCNAIR'S WALK-OFF BLAST GIVES COLUMBIA 3-2 WIN: With two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, Brennon McNair lifted his eighth homer of the 2025 season to beat the Myrtle Beach Pelicans 3-2 in walk-off fashion. The homer was Columbia's seventh walk-off win of the season, their second via the homer. It was also McNair's second walk-off hit of his Fireflies career. He also had a walk-off single July 28, 2024 vs the Lynchburg Hillcats. Mason Miller (W, 5-1) earned the win after a nine-pitch 1-2-3 ninth inning. He followed up Henson Leal who set aside the side in order with 11 tosses in the eighth inning. The Pelicans got on the board in the second inning. With runners on the corners, David Shields balked, which plated Matt Halbach to give Myrtle Beach a 1-0 lead.

MASTER OF THE MISS: Sunday, Yunior Marte continued his solid start to the 2025 campaign. The 6'5" righty spun his third quality start of the year. He ranks among the Carolina League Leaders in most significant pitching statistics including ERA (2nd, 2.67), strikeouts (T-1st, 64), innings pitched (2nd, 64), opposing average (1st, .190) and WHIP (1st, 1.00). In his first full-season in the Carolina League, Marte has looked the part as Columbia's ace.

UM, THAT'S PRETTY GOOD: Hyungchan Um is currently riding the Fireflies longest on-base streak of the season. He has reached safely in 16-consecutive games, which started before he was placed on the injured list April 8. In the 16 games, Um is 13-58 with four walks and he has been plunked three times.

WALK-OFF POWER: Thursday, Brennon McNair launched his second walk-off hit in a Fireflies uniform--a solo homer in the bottom of the ninth. It was the Fireflies seventh walk-off hit of the 2025 season and their fourth in the month of June. It was also Columbia's second walk-off homer of the season. McNair joined Ramon Ramirez, who had a walk-off three-run blast vs Augusta May 17.

NUMBERS BEHIND THE CLINCH: The Fireflies finished the first-half 36-30 to win the the South Division Title for the first time in team history. Despite finishing six games above .500, the Fireflies were outscored 323-304 in the first half. Only Columbia and Myrtle Beach finished with a negative run differential in the division. As a team, the Fireflies finished the first half with the ninth-best batting average (.225) in the 12-team Carolina League. Columbia excelled on the basepaths, leading the league in sacrifices and finishing third in steals with 136 or more than two per game. On the mound, Columbia had the eighth-best ERA in the League (4.24). The team held the line when it counted though, leading the Carolina League with 19 saves and finishing fourth with 19 holds. Columbia has the fourth-best fielding percentage in the Carolina League (.970).

ONE FOR THE RECORD BOOKS: Saturday, Asbel Gonzalez stole four bases in a single game for the third time this year. In the third inning, he usurped Tyler Tolbert's 2021 single season stolen base record when he swept his 50th base of the season. Tolbert had 49 steals in 51 tries across 80 games in Columbia. Gonzalez is second in the Carolina League to Tommy Hawke, who has 63 swipes this season. Gonzalez also has a chance to break the Fireflies career steals record. Jean Ramirez had 68 steals from 2021-23 with the Fireflies. Columbia's center fielder isn't far from the single-season franchise runs scored record either. Eric Torres set the mark with 70 runs scored last year. Gonzalez has scored 53 runs just after the Carolina League's half-way point.







