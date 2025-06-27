Shorebirds Even Series Thanks to Strong Offensive Display

SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (29-44, 2-5) evened the series against the Carolina Mudcats (41-30, 5-2) with an 8-2 win on Friday night

The Mudcats grabbed a first-inning lead for the second consecutive night, using a sacrifice fly by Filippo Di Turi to take a 1-0 advantage.

Delmarva countered with two outs in the third as Thomas Sosa launched his first home run of the season, his three-run shot put the Shorebirds ahead 3-1.

In the fourth, Joshua Liranzo extended the lead with a two-out, RBI single to drive in Fernando Peguero, making it a 4-1 game.

The Shorebirds produced their best inning of the night in the fifth, starting with Thomas Sosa driving in his fourth run on a fielder's choice, with Nate George beating the throw to home. Moments later, Fernando Peguero grounded out to second, allowing Sosa to score and extend the lead to 6-1. Back-to-back singles with two strikes by Luis Almeyda and Joshua Liranzo each drove in runs, giving Delmarva their largest lead of the night at 8-1.

The Shorebirds' pitching staff finished strong by striking out 13 batters. Carson Dorsey led the way in his first Minor League rehab start with Delmarva, striking out six batters over three innings.

Carolina pushed across a run in the eighth inning, but they couldn't get any closer as the Shorebirds secured an 8-2 victory.

Michael Caldon (2-1) was the winning pitcher in relief, while Mudcats' starter Travis Smith (0-4) took the loss.

Delmarva goes for the series lead on Saturday with Chase Allsup taking the mound against Jayden Dubaneiwcz for the Mudcats. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM.







