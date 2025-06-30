Made to Play in MLB Future's Game

June 30, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Carolina Mudcats News Release







ZEBULON, N.C. - Major League Baseball announced on Monday morning that Carolina Mudcats infielder Jesus Made (mah-day) was named to the National League squad for the 2025 MLB Futures Game.

The game will be played on Saturday, July 12 as part of MLB's All-Star event held this year at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia.

Signed by the Milwaukee Brewers as an international free agent in January 2024, the 18-year-old is listed as the number one prospect in the organization and the number 19 prospect in all of baseball by MLB Pipeline.

Made is the only player in the Carolina League selected to this year's roster, currently boasts a slash line of .283/.390/.811 with four home runs, 40 RBI and 33 stolen bases.

This marks the second straight season a Mudcat has been selected to play in the MLB All-Star Future's Game with Cooper Pratt chosen to play for the National League last year.

The Carolina Mudcats returns to action Tuesday night at Five County Stadium when they open a series with the Fayetteville Woodpeckers. First pitch is set for 6:30 P.M.

The Carolina Mudcats are the officially licensed Class-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the Mudcats have provided affordable family fun for over 30 years at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C. The 2025 season will celebrate the 35th year of the Carolina Mudcats.







