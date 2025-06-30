2025 Collegiate National Team Training Camp Roster Announced

USA Baseball has announced the roster for the 2025 Collegiate National Team Training Camp that will compete in a Stars vs. Stripes intrasquad series on Thursday, July 3rd at Segra Stadium in downtown Fayetteville at 6:35 p.m. The 2025 roster features 56 primarily non-draft-eligible players across college baseball.

Fourteen USA Baseball alumni appear on this year's Training Camp roster, including 11 players from last year's Collegiate National Team. Eric Becker (Virginia), Drew Burress (Georgia Tech), Daniel Cuvet (Miami), Jason DeCaro (North Carolina), Jacob Dudan (NC State), Gabe Gaeckl (Arkansas), AJ Garcia (Virginia), Kyle Johnson (Virginia), Liam Peterson (Florida), Brett Renfrow (Virginia Tech), and Zion Rose (Louisville) all represented the stars and stripes last year. The group is set to make their return to Training Camp to once again vie for a spot on Team USA.

Twenty-four players making their way to Training Camp have received All-America honors by at least one of five major publications over the last few weeks, while six players earned league and/or national awards for their efforts on the diamond in the 2025 season. The group of players who won national awards is highlighted by Evan Dempsey (FGCU), who earned the Jon Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year Award, and Roch Cholowsky (UCLA), who was named the National Player of the Year and an American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) Gold Glove winner.

Overall, 32 schools and 10 conferences are represented on the 2025 Training Camp roster. Arkansas and Virginia lead all schools with four players each on the 56-man roster, while Georgia Tech, Louisville, North Carolina, NC State, and TCU follow with three each. The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) boasts 22 athletes on the roster to lead all conferences, followed by the Southeastern Conference (SEC) with 12 and the Big 12 Conference with eight.

Gates will open for the Stars vs. Stripes game at 5:35 p.m. with first pitch slated for 6:35 p.m. Following the game, we'll blast off fireworks as we kick off Red, White, & Blue Weekend with three Woodpeckers games on deck for July 4th - 6th.







