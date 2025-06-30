Jancel Villarroel Named Carolina League Player of the Week

June 30, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release







Fayetteville, NC - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers, in conjunction with Minor League Baseball, have announced that catcher/outfielder Jancel Villarroel has been named the Carolina League Player of the Week for the week ending on June 29th, 2025. This is the second time during the 2025 season that a Woodpeckers' position player has earned a weekly league award.

Villarroel had a huge showing at the plate across a six-game home series against the Augusta GreenJackets, going 7-for-18 (.389 AVG, .577 OBP) with two doubles, a triple, a home run, three RBI, seven runs scored, five walks and two stolen bases. He also struck out just twice in 26 total plate appearances across the series.

Following the week-long surge at the plate, Villarroel is tied for ninth in the Carolina League in doubles (13) and 17th in OPS (.744).

The Houston Astros signed the 20-year-old utility man out of Porlamar, Venezuela in 2022 and he now ranks as the 25th overall prospect and number two catching prospect in Houston's farm system.

Villarroel and the Woodpeckers head to Zebulon, NC for a three-game road stretch against the Carolina Mudcats on Tuesday, then return home Friday night for a Fourth of July game and three-game weekend series with Carolina. Group options and single-game tickets are all on sale at fayettevillewoodpeckers.com and by visiting the Truist Box Office next to the main entrance of the ballpark.







