Play at the Plate Decides Hillcats Fate against Nationals

May 29, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Lynchburg Hillcats News Release







A play at the plate decided Thursday night's contest between the Lynchburg Hillcats and the Fredericksburg Nationals, with the visitors pulling it out 7-6.

Lynchburg and Fredericksburg traded blows throughout the evening, culminating in a dramatic finish in the ninth inning. For Fredericksburg, they pick up their first win of the series.

Contrary to the first two games of the series, the offenses erupted in the first few innings. Fredericksburg got the party started as a wild pitch and a sacrifice fly put them up by two. Later in the first frame, Nate Rombach deposited a homer over the left field wall pushing the lead up to four.

The Hillcats would respond in the bottom of the first inning as a balk would allow Tommy Hawke to score. Ryan Cesarini would double off the wall in right field, scoring two and cutting the deficit to one.

In the second inning, Lynchburg would tack on two more. The first came home on a sacrifice fly from Luis Merejo to tie the game. Bennett Thompson would give Lynchburg the lead with a jam shot to left.

They would not have the lead for long as Roysmar Quintana blasted a solo shot to open up the top of the third inning, evening the score at five apiece.

The game would remained tied until the bottom of the fifth inning. Jose Pirela doubled off the wall in right field to plate Ryan Cesarini. Pirela got a bit too aggressive on the bases trying to stretch it into a triple when was thrown out.

Lynchburg would not lead for long as two sacrifice flies in the top of the sixth for Fredericksburg would give them the lead back, 7-6.

The Hillcats had a shot in the bottom of the ninth inning as they loaded up the bases with no one out. After a Merejo strikeout, Bennett Thompson drove one to shallow center field. Garrett Howe, who came on to pinch run, decided to test the arm of Christhian Vaquero, and was gunned down at the dish, ending the night.

The Hillcats and Nationals will face off again on Friday evening at 6:30 p.m. at Bank of the James Stadium.







