RiverDogs, Cannon Ballers Postponed Thursday

May 29, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release







Charleston, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs and Kannapolis Cannon Ballers Thursday night contest has been postponed due to unplayable field conditions at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Saturday, May 31, with first pitch of game one scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Game two will follow approximately 30 minutes after the completion of game one. Both games will be 7-inning contests.

Friday, May 30th's game remains scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Fans with tickets to tonight's game will receive a credit to their My Tickets account within 72 hours to use for a future 2025 home game.







Carolina League Stories from May 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.