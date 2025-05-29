Fireflies Game Thursday, May 29 Postponed

May 29, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Columbia Fireflies and Fayetteville Woodpeckers game scheduled for Thursday evening at Segra Park has been postponed due to impending inclement weather and will be made up as part of a doubleheader Saturday at Segra Park at 4:35 pm. Gates for the doubleheader will open at 4 pm.

The Fireflies continue their series with the Fayetteville Woodpeckers tomorrow night at Segra Park at 7:05 pm. Both teams have yet to announce their starters for the game.

Tomorrow is Margaritaville night presented by AMAROK. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a free Fireflies branded Hawaiian shirt and we'll blast off fireworks after the game. Fans can also purchase $5 margaritas at the game. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.







