Adamczewski to 7-Day IL

ZEBULON, N.C. - The Milwaukee Brewers recently announced a roster transaction affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The announced move includes INF Josh Adamczewski placed on the 7-day IL.

The Carolina Mudcats roster is currently at 27 active players and 3 on the injured list.

In summary:

5/21: INF Josh Adamczewski placed on 7-day IL as of 5/28

