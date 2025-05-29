Big Inning Lifts Mudcats Over Red Sox

May 29, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

ZEBULON, N.C. - The Carolina Mudcats scored eight runs in the third inning and never looked back as they coasted past the Salem Red Sox 10-4 on Thursday night at Five County Stadium.

Carolina (31-16) came to the plate in the third trailing 3-0 but turned the game around with a pair of extra base hits. Luis Lameda connected on the first big blow of the inning, a bases-clearing three-run triple to put the Mudcats on top 5-3.

Later in the frame, Jesus Made lined a ball to centerfield that bounced past the fielder and rolled all the way to the wall. With the ball tumbling away from the Salem outfielders, Lameda, Yannic Walter and Made raced around the bases for an inside-the-park three-run home run and an 8-3 Mudcats lead.

Salem (20-27) took the lead with three runs in the second inning highlighted by an RBI double from Yoeilin Cespedes and a 3-0 lead before the Mudcats rallied for the 10-6 victory.

The series continues Friday night at Five County Stadium with first pitch set for 6:30 P.M. Carolina sends LHP Wande Torres (0-2, 7.36) to the hill while Salem will counter with RHP Luis Cohen (1-1, 3.41).

