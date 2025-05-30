Marte Spins Third Quality Start in 2-1 Loss

May 30, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies pitcher Yunior Marte

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Fireflies pitching staff allowed just one earned run, but it wasn't enough to earn the win Friday night, as Columbia fell 2-1 to the Fayetteville Woodpeckers Friday night at Segra Park.

Yunior Marte (L, 3-3) worked his third quality start of the season and his second in May. The righty spun six innings and allowed a pair of runs (one earned). He wrung up four Woodpeckers and only issued one walk before handing the ball to the bullpen.

Yeri Perez worked 1.1 innings with three strikeouts and then Mason Miller entered in the top of the eighth. The southpaw stranded an inherited runner to keep it a one-run game for the Fireflies. Miller worked a 1-2-3 ninth to close things out for Columbia.

Fayetteville retired the final 19 Fireflies bats they faced. The bullpen was perfect in relief. Abel Mercedes worked one inning before Alonzo Tredwell (W, 2-0) worked the final five innings to earn the win. They worked in relief of Leomar Rosario, who allowed one run over three innings in his Carolina League debut.

The Woodpeckers got on the board first in the top of the third inning. Cam Fisher led the frame off with a one out double and advanced to third on a two-base error for Kedaur Trujillo. Jancel Villaroel laced a two RBI single with one out to give the Woodpeckers the lead.

Columbia was able to get one back in the bottom of the third. Henry Ramos slapped a lead-off single to right to set the table. The right fielder stole second and advanced to third on an Asbel Gonzalez sacrifice bunt before Jorge Hernandez bounced out to second to plate Ramos and cut Fayetteville's lead to 2-1.

The Fireflies continue their series with the Fayetteville Woodpeckers with a doubleheader tomorrow at Segra Park. Game one starts at 4:35 pm. RHP Blake Wolters (2-2, 4.66 ERA) climbs the hill for Columbia in game one and southpaw Jordan Woods (2-2, 4.15 ERA) gets the ball for Columbia in game two. The Woodpeckers send RHP Raimy Rodriguez (1-2, 5.09 ERA) to the bump in game one and RHP Anthony Cruz (5-1, 5.86 ERA) in game two.

