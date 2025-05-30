Friday's Game against Augusta Canceled

May 30, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach, S.C. - Due to inclement weather and power outages in the area, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans game with the Augusta GreenJackets on Friday, May 30th has been canceled.

As a reminder, Saturday features a double header after Thursday's game was postponed due to inclement weather. Gates will open at 4:00 p.m. with Game 1 scheduled for a 4:35 p.m. start. Game 2 will begin approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game. Both games will be 7-inning contests.

The Sippin' Saturday drink specials will run from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m..

The Pelicans will take the field as the Oat Milkers for Game 1 and then will wear this year's special Mental Health Awareness Night jerseys for Game 2. The Mental Health Awareness jersey auction will run until the end of the fourth inning of Game 2.

As a reminder, tickets for Friday's game cannot be refunded but it is good for any regular season game this year or any future year. Tickets can be exchanged at the box office the next time you come to Pelicans ballpark.







