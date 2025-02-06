Shondell, Collier to Lead PVF All-Star Teams

Two iconic coaches in the sport of volleyball, Dave Shondell of Purdue and Georgia Tech's Michelle Collier, have been named as the head coaches for the teams at the inaugural Pro Volleyball Federation All-Star Match. The event is slated for Saturday, February 22 at Fishers Event Center outside Indianapolis and will be broadcast nationally by CBS.

Shondell has spent 23 seasons at Purdue, compiling 485 career victories and a .675 winning percentage (485-233 overall). He is the all-time winningest coach in school history and the Boilermakers are coming off one of their most successful seasons since 1980s with a 27-7 mark.

"I am honored to be part of this inaugural event in Indianapolis," Shondell said. "The PVF continues to create a first-class opportunity for our best athletes to compete at the professional level in America. It will be a remarkable experience to be part of this all-star match and enjoy the festivities with the players and fans. It's extremely gratifying to witness the explosion of our sport, and I know the fans in Indy will show up to support this event."

During his time in West Lafayette, Shondell has coaches more than 20 All-America selections and 80+ athletes who have earned All-Big Ten accolades. A legacy from one of the best-known families in American volleyball, Shondell has firmly secured the tradition of Purdue volleyball among the nation's best and the fan support shows, as 94% of all sold out matches coming since he took the reins in 2003.

Collier just completed her 11th season at Georgia Tech and boasts a 258-145 career record, including 218 wins during her time with the Yellow Jackets. She has led Tech to postseason play in each of the past five seasons of NCAA play, including an Elite Eight appearance in 2021 - the best finish in program history.

"I am grateful to the PVF leadership for this opportunity and excited to be a part of this event," Collier said. "The PVF has done a tremendous job growing the game of volleyball and providing a next level opportunity for players to continue their career goals. I am looking forward to being around these amazing women and can't wait to see them in action from the sidelines"

As a player at the University of South Florida, Collier ranks among the top collegiate players of all-time. She ranks fifth in Division I history with 2,729 career kills and is listed in the Bulls' top 10 in numerous career and season categories. She holds the top spot in USF history in two career categories (kills and digs).

The PVF's history-making All-Star match will showcase the league's top talent, featuring players from all league teams and giving fans the chance to see professional volleyball at its finest. The event begins at 1:30 pm ET at Fishers Event Center, home of the Indy Ignite, PVF's newest franchise. Fan voting is underway for the All-Star teams and fans may make their selections here. All-Star tickets are available via Ticketmaster or the Fishers Event Center box office. For more information on the PVF All-Star Game and ticket availability visit ProVolleyball.com.

