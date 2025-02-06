Vibe Fall Short against Valkyries

February 6, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Atlanta Vibe News Release







ATLANTA, Ga. - The Atlanta Vibe (4-4) lost to the Orlando Valkyries (4-4) Thursday night at Gas South Arena.

In the match, Orlando presented a dominant .340 hitting percentage as a team. Vibe middle blockers McKenna Vicini and Khori Louis led the team's hitting efficiency, hitting .300 and .417, respectively. Outside hitter Leah Edmond totaled 10 kills and two blocks for the match. Vibe outside hitter Pia Timmer made her first appearance since returning to the active roster, contributing an ace and four digs.

The Vibe will stay at home for their next match against Omaha Supernovas on Saturday, February 8th at Gas South Arena. First serve is set for 7:00 p.m. ET. Tickets for that match and all remaining Vibe matches are available at HERE!

Notes

Vibe loses to the Valkyries in three sets

Middle blockers McKenna Vicini and Khori Louis had the highest hitting efficiencies at .300 and .417

Outside hitter Leah Edmond led the team with 10 kills and a .250 hitting efficiency

• Discuss this story on the Pro Volleyball Federation message board...





Pro Volleyball Federation Stories from February 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.