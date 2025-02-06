Vibes Are High, Valkyries with Back-To-Back Sweeps

February 6, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Orlando Valkyries News Release







A night to remember: The Orlando Valkyries [4-4] secured their first road sweep in franchise history over the Atlanta Vibe [4-4] with set scores of 25-14, 25-18, 25-23. The Valkyries joined the Omaha Supernovas as the only two teams to secure back-to-back sweeps this season, as well as the third team in Pro Volleyball Federation history to ever secure a back-to-back sweep.

Brittany Abercrombie led the Valkyries with 20 total points, recording 15 kills, two service aces, three blocks and nine digs in the contest. Full statistics for the game can be found here.

SCORE BY SET

1 2 3 Final

Vibe 14 18 23 0

Valkyries 25 25 25 3

Set 1

Pro Volleyball Federation's reigning MVP Leah Edmond set the tone for Atlanta as she kicked off the match, but Orlando would go on fire offensively, with a dominant 5-0 run from the likes of Brittany Abercrombie where she had her way in all three phases in blocking, serving and attacking, jumping to a 7-2 lead. The Valkyries early offensive strategy revolved around sharp cut shots from Adora Anae and Courtney Schwan, which proved to be highly effective. Reading Atlanta's defense and understanding how they would rotate, Orlando attacked the opposite half of the court with authority, proving to play a big role in their approach. That early 7-2 advantage would go on to foreshadow the rest of the set, as Orlando rode its momentum to a commanding 25-14 victory. Known for their high-powered offense, Orlando's defense stepped up in a big way, limiting Leah Edmond to just one kill and holding Atlanta to a .000 hitting percentage with four blocks in the set. Brittany Abercrombie led both teams with seven kills.

Set 2

Building on their strong start, Orlando maintained its energy and composure, racing to a 5-2 lead in set two. A Brittany Abercrombie service ace and a Kaz Brown block forced the Vibe to call a timeout, as they searched for a way to ignite their offense. However, Orlando stayed aggressive out of the timeout, as they doubled their lead to 12-4. One of the key factors in their outstanding start was the duo in the middle in Kaz Brown and Natalie Foster, who combined for six kills on an .857 hitting percentage. Controlling the game up front allowed Orlando to operate under structure. Despite Orlando's control, Atlanta found some rhythm, trading points and narrowing the gap to 22-14. Orlando let off the gas pedal a little bit and in turn allowed the Vibe to go on a 4-0 run before calling a timeout. Orlando closed out the set with a Courtney Schwan kill for a 25-18 victory. Adora Anae led the charge with six kills.

Set 3

With their backs against the wall, Atlanta came out swinging in set three, getting out to a 5-2 lead. Orlando's slow start was due to the service errors they had committed. In the first two sets, Orlando committed one service error, whereas set three saw them commit five, playing a huge role in allowing Atlanta to stay ahead 17-15, even with Orlando finding their groove. When Leah Edmond was called for a double contact error, it would open the door for the Valkyries to go on a 4-0 run that was sparked by an emphatic block from Courtney Schwan. Natalie Foster followed that with a huge service ace of her own, giving the Valkyries their first lead of the set at 18-17. As the set got closer to the finish line, the match intensified. At 22-22, Adora Anae took over, delivering back-to-back kills for a 24-22 lead. She would deliver the finishing blow to cap off a statement victory on the road in Atlanta. Brittany Abercrombie finished set three with six kills.

The Valkyries are back in action on Saturday, February 8, against the Indy Ignite at 7 p.m. at Addition Financial Arena. For more information on how to get tickets for all matches, contact the Orlando Valkyries sales department via email at Tickets@OrlandoValkyries.com, or click on OrlandoValkyries.com.

