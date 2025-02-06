Game Preview: Vegas Thrill at San Diego Mojo: February 7, 2025

Game 8: Vegas Thrill (6-2) at San Diego Mojo (3-4)

San Diego and Vegas meet for the first time this season when the Mojo host the Thrill at Viejas Arena at 7:05 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7. The Mojo will be looking to end a two-game skid, while the Thrill arrive in America's Finest City with the top record in the PVF at 6-2.

Vegas leads the series with a 3-1 record including both games played in San Diego. The Thrill topped the Mojo in the last matchup, winning 3-2 in Vegas. Two of the three Vegas wins have come in five sets, while the teams have each earned a sweep.

Former San Diego players OPP Willow Johnson and OH Grace Loberg make their return to Viejas Arena and square off against the Mojo for the first time. Johnson was a PVF Player of the Week honoree with San Diego whose 2.79 kills per set and 3.09 points per set ranked third among Mojo players.

MATCH NOTES

Tune-In

The game is Volleyball World's Match of the Week and will stream live on VBTV.

Tanner Collins (play-by-play) and Lori Thomas (analyst) will be on the call.

San Diego Mojo Outlook

The San Diego Mojo fell to the Atlanta Vibe in four sets (15-25, 26-24, 17-25, 20-25) last time out on Thursday night at Viejas Arena. Despite the loss, the Mojo received a great performance from setter DaYeong Lee, who recorded her fifth double-double of the season with 34 assists and 17 digs. San Diego also had commendable performances from its two All-Star-caliber leaders, as middle blocker Ronika Stone co-led the team with 14 points and outside hitter Kendra Dahlke recorded a team-high 13 kills.

Kendra Dahlke continues to be one of the top players in the in 2025, ranking third in kills (4.00/set) and sixth in points (4.17). DaYeong Lee is second in the PVF in total assists with 273 on the year and ranks fourth in assists per set averaging 10.50 per frame.

Middle blocker Lauren Page has done well playing in multiple positions, starting both in the middle and at opposite, and ranks fifth in the PVF with a 42.5% kill percentage, while her .300 hitting percentage is seventh. Stone's performance on Sunday brought her season total to 15 blocks on the year, ninth-most in the PVF, while her 0.58 blocks per set ranks eighth. Libero Shara Venegas has come up huge in court coverage, averaging 3.82 digs per set -- the fifth-best mark in the PVF -- with 84 total digs on the season.

Vegas Thrill Outlook

The Thrill closed out a two-match homestand with a four-set victory (25-23, 25-23,19-25, 25-19) over the Atlanta Vibe on Sunday night at the Lee's Family Forum, defeating Atlanta for the first time in franchise history. Vegas was led by outside hitter Hannah Maddux's 16 kills, seven digs, two solo blocks and one assist. Charitie Luper tallied nine kills, eight digs, and Alisha Glass Childress recorded 41 assists and nine digs. Camryn Hannah posted a double-digit kill performance with 10 kills, five digs and two solo blocks. Libero Teagan DeFaclo registered 15 digs and three assists.

Morgan Stout tops the league with a kill percentage (55%) and hitting percentage (.483), while Berkeley Oblad is seventh in killing percentage (40.3%) and Layne Van Buskirk is ninth in hitting percentage (.302). Glass Childress leads the PVF with 377 assists, averaging 10.77 assists per set, the second-best mark in the league. The Thrill have been strong at the service line, with Hannah Maddux spotting nine aces and Charitie Luper collecting five on the season. Maddux has been among the top scorers in the league this year, ranking third in total kills (109) and second in total points (130).

