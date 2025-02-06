Fury Battle Rise Friday

COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Columbus Fury (0-7) continue the 2025 regular season on Friday, February 7th inside Nationwide Arena when they host the Grand Rapids Rise (4-3) at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here. The match will also be streamed on YouTube.

The Columbus Fury look forward to a rematch with the Rise after falling to the Michigan based side 3-2 [25-19, 25-18, 19-25, 25-14, 15-12] in a reverse sweep on January 26th. "We felt we were the better side that night" Head coach Angel Perez said. "We went up 2-0 and had a great feeling within the team that we could get the job done and we didn't execute. We feel we can do that on Friday."

KNOW YOUR ENEMY

The Rise enter the match against Columbus on a four-game win streak that started with their victory in Atlanta on January 19th. The Rise have gone on to earn results against the Orlando Valkyries (3-4) and San Diego Mojo (3-4) in addition to the Vibe (4-3) and Fury. The side also lead the Pro Volleyball Federation in blocks averaging 3.07 per match.

SERIES HISTORY

Columbus faces Grand Rapids for the sixth time in series history and second time in 2025. The Fury have a 1-4 all-time record against the Rise and last defeated Grand Rapids at home 3-0 on April 28, 2024.

