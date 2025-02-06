Ignite Come up Short for First Time at Home this Season

FISHERS, Ind. - The final match score was deceiving in the Indy Ignite's home loss to the Omaha Supernovas tonight. While Omaha did complete a 3-0 sweep at Fishers Event Center, each set went to the bitter end by scores of 25-23, 25-23 and 25-22.

The defeat was the first at home for the Ignite in their inaugural Pro Volleyball Federation season. Indy takes a 4-3 record on the road to Orlando on Saturday night. Omaha, the defending PVF champion, moved to 5-3 in the young season.

"When you're playing a good team, you've got to execute at a high level," Ignite head coach George Padjen said. "I think (Omaha) did that really well; I think we needed to do a little better job on our own side tonight. We just came up short a couple times where it's like those aren't plays that we normally make.

"Hats off to Omaha tonight," he added. "Quality team there."

Each set featured hard-fought battles to the end. The opening set was knotted at 20-20 until the Supernovas scored three straight points to build enough of a cushion to prevail. Indy led the second set 21-20 before Omaha again rattled off three points to take control. The third set was tied at 19 when, once more, Omaha scored three straight to pull away.

"We were in it in all the sets," Ignite setter Sydney Hilley said, "and then as soon as we got to the red zone at the end of sets, they just pushed a little bit and we kind of laid back on our heels a little bit. We want to be a team that's going to execute and be aggressive in those moments, so I think that's something we're going to learn from."

Outside hitter Leketor Member-Meneh led the Ignite charge with 19 kills and a service ace. At one point in the third set, Member-Meneh scored six consecutive Ignite points all on powerful kills. Opposite hitter Azhani Tealer totaled 14 kills and a block. Hilley contributed 43 assists, two kills, a block and four digs.

"We've just got to be more consistent and play our volleyball no matter who's on the other side of the net," Hilley emphasized. "They played great; I think we can play better. There were definitely good moments but stuff to learn from too."

Coaches and Co-Hosts Finalized for PVF All-Star Match at Fishers Event Center

Two iconic college volleyball coaches, Dave Shondell of Purdue and Georgia Tech's Michelle Collier, were named today to be the head coaches for the inaugural Pro Volleyball Federation All-Star Match slated for Saturday, February 22 at Fishers Event Center.

Shondell has spent 23 seasons at Purdue, compiling 485 career victories and a .675 winning percentage. He is the all-time winningest coach in school history and the Boilermakers are coming off one of their most successful seasons since the 1980s with a 27-7 mark.

Collier just completed her 11th season at Georgia Tech and boasts a 258-145 career record, including 218 wins during her time with the Yellow Jackets. She has led Tech to NCAA postseason play in each of the past five seasons.

Earlier this week, retired NBA star, sports analyst and philanthropist Jalen Rose was named as the second co-host of the PVF All-Star Match alongside previously named four-time Olympic medalist and entrepreneur Shawn Johnson East.

Rose, a University of Michigan "Fab Five" legend and 13-year NBA veteran including six seasons with the Indiana Pacers, has become a mainstay in sports media. He served as a lead analyst for ABC and ESPN for over 16 years and continues to have a multimedia presence. Rose is also a proud volleyball dad since both of his daughters played the sport.

Fan voting for the PVF All-Star teams ends at 5 p.m. ET Friday. To vote, visit ProVolleyball.com/vote.

Two players may be selected for each position (outside hitter, opposite hitter, middle blocker, libero and setter). The top vote-getters at each position will earn a spot on the All-Star roster, with additional players selected by PVF coaches and the league office.

