Supernovas Offense Explodes in Dominant Sweep of Ignite

February 6, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Omaha Supernovas News Release









Omaha Supernovas react after a big point

(Omaha Supernovas) Omaha Supernovas react after a big point(Omaha Supernovas)

FISHERS, Ind. - The Omaha Supernovas delivered a historic offensive performance Thursday night at Fishers Event Center, with three players recording double-digit kills in a 25-23, 25-23, 25-22 sweep of the Indy Ignite (4-3).

Omaha (5-3) received a team-high 14 kills (.375) from star outside hitter Brooke Nuneviller who also added 10 digs. Reigning PVF Rookie of the Year Reagan Cooper compiled 12 kills on a .345 hitting percentage with her team-leading ninth ace of the season. Rookie opposite Emily Londot made her first professional start for the Supernovas, tallying 11 kills, nine digs and two blocks.

As a team, the Supernovas hit .306, which is the fourth-highest hitting percentage in franchise history as Omaha tallied 44 kills with only 10 errors on 111 swings. Olympic setter Natalia Valentín-Anderson ran the offense with style as she dished out 39 assists with 11 digs, one block, one kill and one ace. Libero Camila Gómez recorded 14 digs and three assists in the sweep.

Middle blocker Kaitlyn Hord kept her grasp on the block title with six stuffs in Indy while adding four kills on six swings for a .667 clip. Kayla Caffey made her presence known from behind the service line with a pair of aces alongside two kills and two blocks.

Indy hit .242 as a team with Leketor Member-Meneh leading the way with a match-high 19 kills (.310), 12 digs and one ace. Azhani Tealer broke out with 14 kills on a .632 clip while Nina Cajic added 10 kills and a pair of blocks.

The Supernovas wrap up their three-match road trip with a showdown against the Atlanta Vibe on Saturday, February 8 at Gas South Arena. First serve is set for 6 p.m. CST on the PVF YouTube Channel.

Key Notes

The Supernovas earned their league-leading fourth sweep of the season.

Omaha's .306 hitting percentage marked only the fourth time in franchise history the Supernovas offense has hit above a clip of .300. It is the first time they've reached the .300 mark this season.

Kaitlyn Hord broke the Supernovas single-match block record for a three-set match with six blocks.

Rookie Emily Londot made her first professional start on Thursday, posting the most kills in a single match by an Omaha opposite this season with 11.

Set 1: The Ignite lifted off for a 3-0 run with a block, but Cooper and Londot put down back-to-back kills to make it 3-2 Indy early. A quick 3-1 run made up by kills from Nuneviller and Hord, plus a block from Caffey, put the Supernovas deficit at 8-7. Cooper recorded another kill which was followed by a Caffey ace to put it at 12-11 Indy. The Ignite's first service error of the night, followed by a Nuneviller termination tied the set at 14. An Indy block and a kill from Cajic gave Indy a two-point edge. Londot and Cooper connected on a pair swings to tie the score again at 17. Member-Meneh slammed down a kill to put the Ignite up 20-19, but Omaha responded with a 4-0 run behind the serving of Cooper. She added an ace and a kill in the swing of momentum. Nuneviller and Londot each tallied a kill as part of the set-deciding run. Nuneviller put her stamp on the set with the last two kills for Omaha to lock up the 25-22 set win.

The Supernovas got their offensive humming with a .302 hitting percentage, but the Ignite hit higher with a .333 clip. Nuneviller tied a set-high seven kills on a .583 hitting percentage while Cooper added five kills. Member-Meneh hammered seven kills for Indy on a .467 clip.

Set 2: Hord stacked two more blocks to her league-leading block total. A Cooper kill made it an early 5-2 lead for the Supernovas. Trailing 7-5, Indy used Cajic as a spark for a 4-0 run as the Tennessee graduate earned two kills and a block to give the Ignite a 9-7 edge. Omaha garnered a 5-0 run of their own as the Supernovas added two blocks, plus a Nuneviller kill to put the score at 12-9 Omaha. The Ignite answered with a Member-Meneh kill. A Tealer termination and an ace by Hilley completed a 4-0 run to give Indy a 13-12 lead. Tealer and Member-Meneh each connected on swings giving the Ignite a 18-16 edge, but a two-hit violation and a Londot kill tied the set again at 18. After Indy grabbed another two-point lead at 20-18, Nuneviller tied the set at 20 with another termination. Cajic found the floor for a 21-20 Ignite lead, but Nuneviller came alive again in the red zone with three-straight kills to give Omaha set point. After Member-Meneh made things uncomfortable with a kill, Cooper slammed down her seventh kill of the match to give the Supernovas a 25-23 set two win.

Omaha hit .273 in the set as Nuneviller set the pace again for the Supernovas offense with five kills. Indy was limited to a .179 hitting percentage as Member-Meneh and Cajic each had five kills.

Set 3: Cooper terminated on two swings and another Hord block resulted in a 3-0 run for the Supernovas to start the third set. Nuneviller tacked on another point to push the lead to 5-1. Londot put down back-to-back kills for Omaha. Valentín-Anderson and Hilley exchanged setter dumps, but a Member-Meneh ace got the Ignite within two at 10-8. The Superovas replied with a 3-0 run as Londot put a kill through the block while Hord put down a block for a 13-8 lead. A failed review sparked the Ignite and the Fishers Event Center as Member-Meneh put away four-straight kills as part of a 7-1 run to put Indy up 17-16. Cooper ended the rally with a kill. Tied at 19 following a Member-Meneh termination, Omaha pulled off a 3-0 run for a 22-19 advantage. Londot earned another kill while Valentín-Anderson dropped in an ace off the net. Tealer found the floor off a pair of swings to make it a 23-22 set. A Londot block put the Supernovas at match point which was finished off by a Member-Meneh attack error.

Omaha hit .343 in the set with five kills apiece from Cooper and Londot. The Ignite mustered a .205 hitting percentage as Member-Meneh added seven more kills to her total.

...

Every match this season can be heard on the Supernovas Radio Network, led by its flagship station KCRO 660 AM as part of Walnut Media. The SRN can be heard in five states with the support of its affiliates in KXCB Bluffs Country 106.5 FM, Boomer Radio 106.7 FM, ESPN Tri Cities, KNCY in Nebraska City, KGMT in Fairbury and KSID-AM in Sidney.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Pro Volleyball Federation message board...





Pro Volleyball Federation Stories from February 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.