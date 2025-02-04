Tampa Tarpons Announce Move to Community Field for 2025 Season

February 4, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Tampa, Fla. - The Tampa Tarpons have announced that for the 2025 season, the team will be playing on the Community Field at GMS Field (side field next to the tennis courts). This change is a result of the team offering its main stadium to the Tampa Bay Rays for their use this season.

Although this is a significant shift, the Tarpons are committed to making the best out of the situation and delivering a great fan experience. The side field at GMS Field has undergone a renovation project, which includes the addition of lights, allowing the team to continue hosting night games throughout the season. With a seating capacity of 1,000, the new location offers a more intimate, up-close experience for fans.

"We're looking forward to embracing this unique opportunity," said Jeremy Ventura, General Manager of the Tampa Tarpons. "While this is a change, we're committed to making this season special and working on a promotional schedule that will help bring the Tampa community together."

The team also encourages fans to be on the lookout for more information regarding the Tarpons' 2025 Season Ticket Memberships, the FREE King Ripple Kids Club, the FREE Silver Kings Club, plus other announcements leading up to their home opener on April 4th.

"We are grateful for the ongoing support of our fans. Home is where the fans are and we look forward to seeing everyone at the ballpark," added Ventura.

For more information, visit www.Tarponsbaseball.com or follow the Tampa Tarpons on social media @TampaTarpons.

