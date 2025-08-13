Tarpons' Bats Erupt in 13-6 Rout of Blue Jays

August 13, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Bryce Martin-Grudzielanek of the Tampa Tarpons

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Tarpons turned in one of their most complete offensive showings of the season Wednesday night at "The Tank," piling up 13 runs in a decisive win over the Dunedin Blue Jays. Seven of Tampa's nine starters drove in at least one run as the Tarpons rolled to their third straight victory.

Marshall Toole wasted no time setting the tone, using his speed to create the game's first run in the opening inning. After reaching base, he swiped second and third before scoring on a throwing error by Brock Tibbitts.

Dunedin grabbed a 3-1 lead by the middle of the third, but Tampa quickly began chipping away. Kyle West doubled and scored on a Willy Montero two-bagger in the third, then a pair of homers from Wilson Rodriguez and Enmanuel Tejeda in the fourth pushed the Tarpons ahead 4-3.

After a scoreless fifth for Dunedin, the Tarpons tacked on three more in their half of the frame. West and Montero once again sparked the rally with consecutive singles before Bryce Martin-Grudzielanek laced an RBI double. Rodriguez added a sacrifice fly and Martin-Grudzielanek later crossed on a wild pitch to make it 7-3.

The Blue Jays briefly closed the gap to 7-6 in the sixth, but Tampa opened the flood gates with a six-run outburst. Roderick Arias launched a no-doubt homer, Martin-Grudzielanek tripled home two, and Ediel Rivera and Toole each drove in runs to put the game out of reach.

On the mound, Tanner Bauman (4-7) picked up the win in relief, while Sean Hermann and Chris Veach combined to lock down the final 3.2 innings.

The two clubs meet again Thursday afternoon at "The Tank" as the Tarpons host the Blue Jays for their second doubleheader of the week.

