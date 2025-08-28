Facundo Fires Four Strong Frames, Tarpons Fall 3-1

Published on August 27, 2025 under Florida State League (FSL)

Tampa Tarpons News Release







TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Tarpons were held in check on Wednesday evening at "The Tank", dropping a 3-1 decision to the Bradenton Marauders in the second game of their six-game set.

Tampa starter Allen Facundo worked four scoreless innings to open the night, stranding seven runners on base.

Bradenton broke through in the fifth, when Tony Blanco Jr. launched a two-run homer to center. The Marauders tacked on another run in the sixth on a Josh Tate RBI single, pushing the lead to 3-0.

In the home half, Dax Kilby singled up the middle, then raced around to score on a sharp double from Roderick Arias, cutting the deficit to 3-1. Arias and Kilby each finished with two hits, while Eric Genther reached base twice with a single and a walk.

The Tarpons continued to put pressure on late, but Bradenton's bullpen held firm to close out the win.

Tampa and Bradenton continue their series Thursday night at "The Tank," with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m.







