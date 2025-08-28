Ager's Stellar Start Sets Tone in 3-1 Bradenton Win

Published on August 27, 2025 under Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







Tampa, Fla. - Starter Matt Ager set career highs in innings and strikeouts to pace the Bradenton Marauders to a 3-1 victory over the Tampa Tarpons on Wednesday night at 'The Tank' outside of George M. Steinbrenner Field.

Ager completed his night by tossing 5.1 innings while punching out eight Tarpons hitters en route to his second career win. In the process, he allowed just six base runners.

Bradenton's pen was also stout as Jonawel Valdez, Cameron Keshock and Noah Takacs combined for 3.2 innings of scoreless baseball. Takacs recorded his team-leading ninth save of the season after a scoreless ninth.

Bradenton broke the scoreless tie in the top of the fifth after Brent Iredale drew a walk to make way to Tony Blanco Jr. On a 1-0 pitch, Blanco punished a fastball off the batter's eye in center to give the Marauders a 2-0 lead. The homer left his bat at 105.5 miles per hour and marked his seventh of the season.

The Marauders added on another in the top of the sixth when Josh Tate lined an RBI single to center to push the lead to 3-0.

Tampa tacked on their first and only run of the night when Roderick Arias lined an RBI double to left to cap scoring at 3-1.

With the win, Bradenton moved to 57-64 overall, and 27-28 in the second half. Tampa fell to 57-61 overall and 26-29 in the second half. The two return to "The Tank" on Thursday for game three of the series with first pitch slated for 6:30 p.m. Coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. on MiLB.TV and the Marauders Broadcast Network.







Florida State League Stories from August 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.