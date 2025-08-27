Mets and Treasure Coast Food Bank Partner for 'Strike out Hunger'

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - Baseball meets community impact on Thursday, August 28th, as the St. Lucie Mets and Treasure Coast Food Bank join forces again for the annual Mets Strike Out Hunger Event at Clover Park in Port St. Lucie.

Attendees are invited to bring five non-perishable food items to the stadium and will receive a free ticket to watch the St. Lucie Mets take on the Lakeland Flying Tigers. Donation tables will open at 4:30 p.m. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the game begins at 6:10 p.m.

But the action starts before the game.

From 11 a.m. to noon, St. Lucie Mets players and staff will roll up their sleeves to pack hundreds of meals for Treasure Coast children, seniors, and families facing food insecurity.

"We're incredibly grateful to the St. Lucie Mets for their continued partnership and commitment to ending hunger on the Treasure Coast," said Judith Cruz, President and CEO of Treasure Coast Food Bank. "Events like Strike Out Hunger not only raise awareness but also bring the community together to make a difference. Hunger doesn't stand a chance when our community comes together."

Strike Out Hunger Night is a great way to help make a big impact. Bring your pantry items, cheer on the home team, and be part of a movement to nourish our greatest treasure - our community.

"The Mets are deeply grateful to Treasure Coast Food Bank for their unwavering commitment to our community and for creating meaningful opportunities that help our players grow both on and off the field," said Kasey Blair, Assistant General Manager of the St. Lucie Mets. "From the Single-A level, we emphasize the importance of giving back, because while our players are fortunate to call baseball their profession, they also have a platform to make a positive impact. We're equally proud of our amazin' fan base, whose generosity and enthusiasm continue to shine during events like this throughout the season at Clover Park."

