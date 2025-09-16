Willhoite, Aracena Named to FSL All Star Team

St. Lucie Mets first baseman Trace Willhoite

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - Minor League Baseball today announced the All-Star team for the Florida State League. Representing the St. Lucie Mets are first baseman Trace Willhoite and starting pitcher Wellington Aracena.

Willhoite played in 85 games for the Mets, slashing .265/.382/.470 with a .852 OPS. He belted 14 home runs, 13 doubles and produced 66 RBI. Willhoite led the FSL in homers and RBI at the time of his promotion to the High-A Brooklyn Cyclones on August 11th.

Willhoite, 24, was signed by the Mets as a minor league free agent in March.

Aracena appeared in 17 games for St. Lucie with eight starts. He went 1-1 with a 2.38 ERA and struck out 84 batters in 64.1 innings. Aracena allowed just 38 hits and held opponents to a .166 batting average. Aracena won the FSL Pitcher of the Week award twice and was the FSL Pitcher of the Month for June.

Aracena, 20, was traded from St. Lucie to the Baltimore Orioles organization for reliever Gregory Soto on July 25th. He was originally signed by the Mets in 2022 as an international free agent from the Dominican Republic.

Daytona Tortugas catcher Alfredo Duno was named the FSL MVP and the league's top prospect.

Lakeland pitcher Lucas Elissalt was named the FSL Pitcher of the Year. Elissalt's brother Frank pitched in 18 games for St. Lucie this season before being promoted to Brooklyn and subsequently traded to St. Louis as part of the Ryan Helsley deal.

Lakeland manager Rene Rivera was voted as FSL Manager of the Year. Rivera was a catcher for the New York Mets from 2016-2017 and 2019-2020.

