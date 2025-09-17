Tortugas Season Ends with Finals Defeat

Published on September 16, 2025 under Florida State League (FSL)

Daytona Tortugas News Release







LAKELAND, Fla- The 2025 season came to a close as the Lakeland Flying Tigers scored the final seven runs over five consecutive innings to pull away from the Daytona Tortugas and sweep the Florida State League Championship Series on Tuesday night at Joker Marchant Stadium.

Lakeland (2-0) won their FSL title since 2012, outscoring Daytona 15-3 (0-2) in the series. Daytona remains without a title in the Tortugas era, having suffered three championship series losses.

In the top of the first, Daytona took their first lead of the series. Kyle Henley drew a leadoff walk, then went to third on a two-out single by Arnaldo Lantigua. Lantigua then took a massive lead off first, baiting Lakeland pitcher Gabriel Reyes into a balk, scoring Henley for a 1-0 lead.

However, the Flying Tigers immediately pulled in front. Two walks and a hit batter opened the inning, loading the bases with no outs. After a pitching change, a potential double play resulted in an out at second, but a bad throw to first allowed two runs to score, putting Lakeland ahead 2-1.

Daytona, though, had an immediate answer. With one out, Bernard Moon doubled, then moved to third on an errant pickoff throw. Rafhlmil Torres then drove in Moon on a groundout, evening the score at two apiece.

After cleaning up the first inning, Stephen Quigley threw a 1-2-3 second, then a scoreless third, going 3.0 shutout innings in relief, needing just 28 pitches to record his nine outs.

In the fourth, though, Lakeland pulled in front. Carson Rucker drew a leadoff walk, stolen second, then scored on a Stephen Hrustich RBI single.

An inning later, the Flying Tigers began pulling away. Two singles began the inning, before a groundout moved both runners into scoring position. After a strikeout, a critical two-run throwing error scored two runs, opening up a 5-2 lead for the Flying Tigers.

At that point, Lakeland continued to pull away. One run scored in the sixth and two more came home in the seventh. The Flying Tigers put a bow on the night with an RBI double by Ricardo Hurtado in the eighth for a 9-2 lead.

Daytona was unable to answer the rest of the night as Lakeland cruised to a win, and with it, their fifth Florida State League championship.

The defeat brings the historic tenth season of Tortugas baseball to a close. The 2026 campaign will open on Thursday, April 2 at Jackie Robinson Ballpark against the Jupiter Hammerheads. Season tickets and other multi-game packages for the 2026 season are on sale now by calling the Tortugas at 386-257-3172, or by visiting us at 110 E. Orange Avenue.







Florida State League Stories from September 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.