Tortugas Held to One Hit in Championship Series Opener

Published on September 14, 2025 under Florida State League (FSL)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla - The Daytona Tortugas were held to just one hit as the Lakeland Flying Tigers moved one win away from a Florida State League championship by defeating Daytona 6-1 on Sunday afternoon at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

Lakeland (1-0) used a pair of two-run triples and scored five of their six runs with two outs, while Daytona (0-1) was overwhelmed offensively, suffering season lows in hits (one) and baserunners (two) at the worst possible time.

Lakeland threatened in the top of the first as a walk began the ballgame, then Chris Meyers singled to put runners on the corners with one out. Daytona starter Sheng-En Lin, though, induced a 5-4-3 double play.

After Lin threw a 1-2-3 second, though, Lakeland drew first blood in the third. Juan Hernandez drew a one-out walk, then came all the way home on a double down the third-base line from Nick Dumesnil to give the Flying Tigers a 1-0 lead.

Lin bounced back with another 1-2-3 inning, finishing his day with 4.0 innings of one-run ball on two hits, while walking two without striking out a batter.

After Lin departed, Lakeland extended the lead in the fifth. Samuel Gil singled with one out, then a two-out walk put two on for Jesus Pinto, who sliced a two-run triple into the right-field corner. Meyers followed with an RBI single up the middle, putting the Flying Tigers ahead 4-0.

The Daytona offense had absolutely zero answers for Lakeland starter Kelvis Salcedo. In the first five innings, Salcedo retired the first 15 batters he faced, as Daytona did not hit a ball out of the infield in that span, let alone record a hit.

In the sixth, though, the Tortugas finally found some life offensively. Bernard Moon was nicked by a pitch to open the inning, then Ichiro Cano singled to right-center for Daytona's first hit, putting runners on the corners with no outs. Alfredo Alcantara followed with a sacrifice fly to score Moon, trimming the gap to 4-1.

However, the Tortugas drew no closer. In the eighth, Lakeland put more distance between themselves and Daytona, as Samuel Gil lined a two-out, two-run triple down the right-field line, stretching the lead to 6-1.

Daytona's offense went down quietly, as the last 12 Tortugas went down in order, with seven of the last nine going down on strikes, as the Tortugas were silenced 6-1 to put their season on the brink.

The Tortugas will have Monday off before continuing the series at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium in Game 2 of the series against the Lakeland Flying Tigers. First pitch on Tuesday will be at 6:30 p.m. with pregame coverage on the Tortuga Radio Network with the Voice of the Tortugas Brennan Mense beginning at 6:20.







