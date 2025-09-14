Salcedo Flirts with Perfection as Lakeland Takes Game 1 in Daytona
Published on September 14, 2025 under Florida State League (FSL)
Lakeland Flying Tigers News Release
LAKELAND, FL - Kelvis Salcedo's dominant outing lifted Lakeland to a 6-1 victory over Daytona in Game 1 of the Florida State League Championship Series.
Salcedo was perfect through the first five innings before the Tortugas reached on a HBP and a single to chase Salcedo in the sixth. The Lakeland bullpen picked up where Salcedo left off as the Tortugas didn't manage another baserunner on the afternoon.
Jesus Pinto and Samuel Gil each plated a pair on two out triples and Chris Meyers put in a pair of hits to help the Flying Tigers offense take control throughout the game.
The Flying Tigers return home to Publix Field and Joker Marchant Stadium for games 2 and 3* (if necessary) of the Championship Series on Tuesday and Wednesday* and are within a game of the team's first title since 2012. Tickets for both nights are available now at https://www.milb.com/lakeland/tickets/single-game-tickets
