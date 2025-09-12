Flying Tigers Sweep West Division Series in Wild 7-5 Win over Clearwater

LAKELAND, FL - The Flying Tigers are headed back to the Florida State League Championship Series for the second straight season after completing the sweep of the Clearwater Threshers with a 7-5 win on Thursday night.

Luke Stofel got the start and gave Lakeland three innings of work before turning the game over to Jorger Petri who responded with three shutout innings out of the bullpen that allowed the Flying Tigers to build on their early lead.

Clearwater pushed back into the game in the eighth inning before Ignacio Briceno entered with the bases loaded and one out and worked his way out of the jam, stranding the bases full of Threshers. Ethan Sloan got the ninth and slammed the door shut for the second straight game and picked up his first postseason save.

Nick Dumesnil set the tone in the first inning by singling off Gage Wood and stealing second on the next pitch as the Lakeland crowd inserted themselves in the contest. The Flying Tigers went on to score four in the first inning and gained a lead that they would not relinquish.

Ricardo Hurtado led the way at the plate with a three-hit game including an RBI double in the 7th. The Flying Tigers catcher also scored three runs in the win.

Lakeland's opponent in the Championship Series will be decided with Game 3 of the East Division Series tomorrow night between St. Lucie and Daytona.

Games 2 and 3* (if necessary) of the Championship Series will be at Publix Field and Joker Marchant Stadium on Tuesday and Wednesday*







